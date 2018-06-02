Politics TV
WATCH: Trump Supporter Pressures Acosta, Asks Him To Name 1 Thing He Actually Likes About Trump
Trump fan Greg Aselbekian posted the video to Facebook on Thursday.
“At the Trump rally, I had the opportunity to meet CNN’s Jim Acosta,” Aselbekian wrote. “I asked him a question worthy of filming. Of course he gave me a CNN-like answer!”
So, what was the question? “I’m here with Jim Acosta from CNN. I’m just wondering Jim — can you name one thing you like — truly like — about the Trump presidency?”
“The Trump presidency — hey, it’s good for news!” Acosta responded. – READ MORE
Conservative Tribune