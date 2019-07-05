WATCH: Trump Strays from Political Remarks as He Praises ‘Brave’ Military Personnel During Fourth of July Celebration

To President Donald Trump, it is important to honor those in the military while celebrating the Fourth of July.

While addressing the American people on Thursday during the “Salute to America” event in Washington, D.C., the president refrained from political rhetoric, opting instead to salute military forces and share how the American “spirit runs through the veins of every American patriot.”

“Today, we come together as one nation with this very special ‘Salute to America,’” Trump said while delivering his Independence Day speech in front of the Lincoln Memorial. “We celebrate our history, our people, and the heroes who proudly defend our flag — the brave men and women of the United States military.”

"The future of American freedom rests on the shoulders of men and women willing to defend it," the president added." Now is the chance to join our military and make a truly great statement in life, and you should do it."