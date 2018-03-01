Politics TV
WATCH: Trump Stood Before Billy Graham’s Casket, Then Walked Up To It And Did Something Very Powerful
The most powerful members of the U.S. government, including President Trump, gathered in the rotunda of the capitol building Wednesday morning to pay respects to the late Billy Graham.
Among them were the leaders of the House and Senate, high-ranking members of the administration the President and Vice President and First and Second ladies.
Short remarks were given by Speaker Ryan, Leader McConnell and President Trump. Trump called Graham an “ambassador for Christ, who reminded the world of the power of prayer and the gift of God’s grace.” – READ MORE
