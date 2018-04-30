WATCH: Trump Shows Pure Class, Steps Away From Podium Mid-Rally To Aid Suffering Audience Member

The president had been in the middle of talking about Immigration and Customs Enforcement dealing with gangs when it became clear that a member of the audience was distressed.

The president abruptly stopped. “A doctor please? Doctor. A doctor please.”

“Thank you, sir!” someone could be heard yelling off to the left of the stage.

“Take your time, take your time though,” Trump said. He then walked to the side of the podium, apparently to make sure that the rally attendee was getting treatment. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1