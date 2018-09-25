WATCH: Trump Shocks the United Nations; Drops Hammer on General Assembly With Unprecedented Promise that has Americans Cheering

President Trump announced Tuesday that only allies of the United States will receive U.S. money and assistance from America.

In an unprecedented platform, Trump stated if countries and governments “do not respect” the United States, they won’t get paid. Trump’s comments came after world leaders broke into laughter at Trump moments earlier for bragging about his achievements as U.S. president.

No one was laughing after Trump dropped this on those same world leaders. You could hear a pin drop. That is brash talk from the president and underscores several reasons why Americans voted him into the White House.

Trump aslo reiterated that nations that seek military protection from the United States will be paying their fair share for those services.

Or they won’t get the protection.

BRAVO.

President Trump Addresses the 73rd Session of the United Nations General Assembly https://t.co/7JExwBtigM — The White House (@WhiteHouse) September 25, 2018

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1