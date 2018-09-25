    True Pundit

    WATCH: Trump Shocks the United Nations; Drops Hammer on General Assembly With Unprecedented Promise that has Americans Cheering

    President Trump announced Tuesday that only allies of the United States will receive U.S. money and assistance from America.

    In an unprecedented platform, Trump stated if countries and governments “do not respect” the United States, they won’t get paid. Trump’s comments came after world leaders broke into laughter at Trump moments earlier for bragging about his achievements as U.S. president.

    No one was laughing after Trump dropped this on those same world leaders. You could hear a pin drop. That is brash talk from the president and underscores several reasons why Americans voted him into the White House.

    Trump aslo reiterated that nations that seek military protection from the United States will be paying their fair share for those services.

    Or they won’t get the protection.

    BRAVO.

