WATCH: Trump says he’ll offer Elizabeth Warren $1 million to take DNA test

President Trump joked Thursday night that he’ll offer $1 million to Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren to take a DNA test to determine whether she has Native American blood, if she becomes the Democratic nominee for president in 2020.

At a campaign rally in Montana, Mr. Trump took shots at several Democrats, including incumbent Sen. Jon Tester, who is running for reelection. But the president saved one of his sharpest barbs for Ms. Warren, whom he often ridicules as “Pocahontas” for her earlier claim of Native American ancestry.

Looking ahead to the 2020 race, Mr. Trump predicted, “let’s say I’m debating Pocahontas.” – READ MORE

