WATCH: Trump Says He Won’t Force Americans To Take COVID-19 Vaccine

It’s not every day that President Trump outflanks his progressive critics on the issue of ‘consent’.

But according to some recent comments from the president, skeptics worried about the prospect of mandatory vaccination orders in the US and in the UK have rallied to voice their opposition.

But if President Trump is reelected, Americans who are concerned about what some ‘experts’ have characterized as a ‘rushed’ approval process for the COVID-19 vaccine won’t need to worry about being forced to accept the vaccine and vaccinate their children. Because President Trump says he will not issue a mandate requiring that individuals receive the coronavirus vaccine once one becomes widely available.

President Trump is making sure essential workers and all Americans will have access to a safe and effective coronavirus vaccine. pic.twitter.com/FSlnVDpGp8 — Trump War Room – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) October 15, 2020

While Trump claimed that "essential workers" and "older people" would take priority, the president made a brief detour detour during the interview with Fox's Stuart Varney that he won't require vaccinations because "some people feel very strongly" about the issue, Trump said.

