WATCH: Trump Says He Can No Longer Call Liz Warren ‘Pocahontas’ Because She ‘Doesn’t Qualify’

President Donald Trump joked on Monday that because Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) had “no” Native American blood, he could no longer refer to her as “Pocahontas.”

His comments came as Warren faced heat for identifying as a Native American on legal directories around the time that Harvard hired her as a tenured professor.

.@realDonaldTrump : "A sad thing happened last week. Because Elizabeth Warren was exposed as being a total fraud. I can no longer call her Pocahontas. Because she has no Indian blood!" pic.twitter.com/BA9oQfHlUO — The Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) October 23, 2018

“I can’t use the name Pocahontas anymore, but if you don’t mind I will anyways,” he said.

Trump has long called Warren “Pocahontas” and even indicated he would donate to Warren’s favorite charity if she proved her Native American ancestry.- READ MORE