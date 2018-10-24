    True Pundit

    WATCH: Trump Says He Can No Longer Call Liz Warren ‘Pocahontas’ Because She ‘Doesn’t Qualify’

    President Donald Trump joked on Monday that because Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) had “no” Native American blood, he could no longer refer to her as “Pocahontas.”

    His comments came as Warren faced heat for identifying as a Native American on legal directories around the time that Harvard hired her as a tenured professor.

    “I can’t use the name Pocahontas anymore, but if you don’t mind I will anyways,” he said.

    Trump has long called Warren “Pocahontas” and even indicated he would donate to Warren’s favorite charity if she proved her Native American ancestry.- READ MORE

