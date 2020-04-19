WATCH: Trump says China should face ‘consequences’ if they were ‘knowingly responsible’ for coronavirus pandemic

President Donald Trump said China should face “consequences” if the communist nation deliberately allowed the coronavirus to spread.

During his daily coronavirus press briefing at the White House on Saturday, President Trump was asked whether there should be consequences for China if it was responsible for the COVID-19 pandemic.

“If they were knowingly responsible, certainly,” Trump responded. “If it was a mistake, a mistake is a mistake. But if they were knowingly responsible, yeah, then there should be consequences.”

REPORTER: “Why are there no consequences for China?” TRUMP: “How do you know there are no consequences? … You’d probably be the last person on Earth I’d tell.” 💀 pic.twitter.com/qYFgzmH7nK — Jason Howerton (@jason_howerton) April 13, 2020

The president did not specify what the consequences may be.

During the COVID-19 news conference on April 13, President Trump said, “China will find out” what consequences there will be if they are found to have deliberately withheld vital coronavirus information. – READ MORE

