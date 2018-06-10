WATCH: Trump Reminds Everyone Exactly Who’s Responsible For Russian Aggression — Obama

True Pundit

President Trump was asked about Russia during a press conference in Canada Saturday, and he responded by reminding everyone that it was former President Obama who let Russian aggression go unchecked.

When asked about Russia annexing Crimea, Trump said, “You have to ask President Obama because he let Crimea get away, that was during his administration.”

“Crimea was let go during the Obama Administration, and Obama can say all he wants but he allowed Russia to take Crimea,” he also said. “I may have had a much different attitude.” – READ MORE

