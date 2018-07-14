Watch: Trump Refused to Bow to the Queen and Brits Just Lost their Minds; Welcome Back to 1776 (Video)

The Telegraph in the UK and other media are bent out of shape because President Trump didn’t bow to the Queen.

A reminder of who kicked their butts in 1776.

What the hell has the Queen done anyway?

This isn’t he Obama administration where the president bowed to everyone including the maitre d’ at The Mayflower.

At one point Trump also slowed down the Queen and stepped in front of her.

Outrageous. Such an unrefined lummox..

Did Donald Trump forget to bow to the Queen?https://t.co/vWRbsYIyOw pic.twitter.com/1LqegajmPH — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) July 13, 2018

