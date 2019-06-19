WATCH: Trump Rally Crowd Gives Sarah Sanders a Standing Ovation After POTUS Pulls Her Onstage for a Farewell

President Donald Trump is continuing to honor soon-to-be-former White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders as she readies to leave her White House role.

The president formally launched his 2020 reelection campaign late Tuesday while at a rally in Orlando, Florida.

This is "One of the most incredible experiences one could ever imagine!" says Sarah

At the rally, Trump took a special moment for Sanders, a woman who’s been “so good, so talented, so wonderful,” as he said.

Walking up on to the stage, the press secretary received a standing ovation from the crowd, who were chanting, “Sarah! Sarah! Sarah!” – read more