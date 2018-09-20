    True Pundit

    WATCH: Trump Provokes ‘Aww’s’ as He Obliges Boy’s Request for a Hug at Florence Relief Center

    While visiting a relief center for Tropical Storm Florence on Tuesday, President Donald Trump provoked adoring reactions for the way he handled a special request from a child in the area.

    “Can I have a hug?” the little boy asked while Trump visited a local church in North Carolina.

    Trump eagerly obliged the boy’s request, which prompted laughter and “aww’s.”

    As Fox News reported, Trump greeted people and handed out lunches at the relief center. – READ MORE

     

