WATCH: Trump Provokes ‘Aww’s’ as He Obliges Boy’s Request for a Hug at Florence Relief Center

While visiting a relief center for Tropical Storm Florence on Tuesday, President Donald Trump provoked adoring reactions for the way he handled a special request from a child in the area.

“Can I have a hug?” the little boy asked while Trump visited a local church in North Carolina.

Trump eagerly obliged the boy’s request, which prompted laughter and “aww’s.”

“Can I have a hug?” President Trump takes a break from handing out food at a local church in New Bern, North Carolina, to hug a young boy https://t.co/E5cZKNvfoV pic.twitter.com/XDsG6MgkK4 — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) September 19, 2018

As Fox News reported, Trump greeted people and handed out lunches at the relief center. – READ MORE