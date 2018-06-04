True Pundit

Trump Praises Fox News Host Jesse Watters for His Hillary Clinton One-Line Zinger: ‘So True!’

During his show on Saturday, the host dismissed any claims Trump had committed obstruction of justice, stating that “the only thing Trump obstructed was Hillary getting into the White House.”

Evidently enthused by the defense, Trump took to Twitter, his preferred medium, posting the statement with an added “so true!”

Watters went so far as to refer to the Obama administration’s FBI and Justice Department staff as “a disgraceful bunch of dirty cops,” adding that he believes efforts to thwart the next election are already underway.

“While all that is going on, James Comey, John Brennan and James Clapper are trying to figure out how to subvert the candidacy of the opposing candidate, and I must say there is absolutely irrefutable evidence now that that’s exactly what they were doing, and I’m perfectly happy by the way to have a grand jury look at it and make all the decisions necessary about whether or not any of that was illegal,” DiGenova said.

Minutes after promoting Watters’ claims, Trump followed up his tweet with yet another.

For those who missed Fox News last night, President Donald Trump tweeted in praise of Jesse Watters for his supportive remarks.

