WATCH: Trump Praises NASCAR for Standing During National Anthem

President Trump on Monday praised NASCAR fans and drivers for their patriotism and for standing for the national anthem.

“This lively sport reflects our national spirit and our can-do attitude,” Trump said at a White House event honoring last season’s cup champion, Martin Truex Jr.

“At every NASCAR race, you will see thousands of patriotic Americans, from the grandstands to the pit stalls, proudly waving our flag, and roaring with joy at the words ‘start your engines,’ Trump continued.

Trump: "I will tell you one thing I know about NASCAR, they do indeed stand for the playing of the national anthem." pic.twitter.com/phzyBNusu7 — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) May 21, 2018

“And I will tell you one thing I know about NASCAR: They do indeed, Brian, stand for the playing of the national anthem. Right? They do indeed,” Trump said.

“Somebody said, ‘Maybe you shouldn’t say that, that’ll be controversial.’ I said, ‘That’s OK, NASCAR’s not going to mind at all,’” he added. – READ MORE

