Politics TV
WATCH: Trump Points To Melania’s White House Window And Gives An Update On Her Health
President Donald Trump was asked about first lady Melania Trump at the White House Friday; he responded by pointing up to her window and giving an update on her health.
A reporter shouted a question about Melania’s health.- READ MORE
Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!
President Donald Trump was asked about first lady Melania Trump at the White House Friday; he responded by pointing up to her window and giving an update on her health. WATCH: A reporter shouted a que
The Daily Caller