WATCH: Trump Pick For National Intelligence Director Accused Obama Admin of Committing Crimes

Hours before he was officially announced as President Trump’s pick for Director of National Intelligence, Rep. John Ratcliffe publicly accused members of the Obama administration of breaking the law.

Democrats “accused Donald Trump of a crime, and then they try and reverse engineer a process to justify that accusation,” he told Fox Business Network’s Maria Bartiromo on Sunday.

Ratcliffe discussed his particularly scathing questioning of former special counsel Robert Mueller, claiming the Democrats have long denied President Trump a presumption of innocence.

He promptly accused the administration under Barack Obama of having committed crimes, though, unlike the Democrats, declined to harpoon the presumption of innocence by citing specifics.

“I’m not going to accuse any specific person of any specific crime, I just want there to be a fair process to get there,” Ratcliffe stated. “What I do know, as a former federal prosecutor, is that it does appear that there were crimes committed during the Obama administration.” – READ MORE