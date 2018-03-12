WATCH: Trump Outlined Perfect Plan to Make Peace With North Korea Nearly 20 Years Before He Took Office

In an interview almost 20 years ago, Trump outlined the situation in a way that was eerily prescient for the latest developments today.

Even Friday’s statement from White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders that put stringent conditions on a potential Trump-Kim meeting haven’t changed the arc of the conflict that Trump outlined long before anyone seriously thought he would be in the Oval Office someday.

During the 1999 sit-down with “Meet the Press” host Tim Russert, then-private citizen Trump laid down how he would approach a conflict with North Korea, and the past year has borne him out.

"First, I negotiate. I would negotiate like crazy. And I'd make sure that we tried to get the best deal possible," Trump told Russert.

