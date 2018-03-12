True Pundit

WATCH: Trump Outlined Perfect Plan to Make Peace With North Korea Nearly 20 Years Before He Took Office

In an interview almost 20 years ago, Trump outlined the situation in a way that was eerily prescient for the latest developments today.

Even Friday’s statement from White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders that put stringent conditions on a potential Trump-Kim meeting haven’t changed the arc of the conflict that Trump outlined long before anyone seriously thought he would be in the Oval Office someday.

During the 1999 sit-down with “Meet the Press” host Tim Russert, then-private citizen Trump laid down how he would approach a conflict with North Korea, and the past year has borne him out.

“First, I negotiate. I would negotiate like crazy. And I’d make sure that we tried to get the best deal possible,” Trump told Russert. – READ MORE

Watch: Trump Outlined Perfect Plan to Make Peace With North Korea Nearly 20 Years Before He Took Office

"You know it. And every politician knows it. And nobody wants to talk about it.”
Conservative Tribune Conservative Tribune
