WATCH: Trump mocks Kavanaugh accuser Christine Ford’s account of her alleged sexual assault

In an unscripted monologue Tuesday night, U.S. President Donald Trump ridiculed Christine Blasey Ford’s account of her alleged sexual assault by Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh in 1982.

WATCH: President Trump mocks Dr. Christine Blasey Ford’s testimony during a rally Tuesday night, then states “a man’s life is shattered,” in reference to Kavanaugh. https://t.co/m518aD9MlZ pic.twitter.com/FI4GIMbOlh — CBS News (@CBSNews) October 3, 2018

Trump was speaking at a campaign rally in Southaven, Mississippi, where the crowd laughed and cheered as the leader of the country mocked Ford’s recollection of her alleged attack.

“I had one beer!” Trump said, mimicking Ford’s testimony on Thursday before the Senate Judiciary Committee.

Switching into the voice of a mock questioner, Trump asked, “How did you get there?”

“I don’t remember,” he answered in his version of Ford’s voice.

“How did you get home? I don’t remember,” he said, alternating the inflections. “Where is the place? I don’t remember. How many years ago was it? I don’t know … But I only had one beer! That’s all I remember.” – READ MORE

The Chief Counsel for Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley (R-IA), Mike Davis, slammed Michael Avenatti on Tuesday in an email responding to whining from the so-called porn star lawyer.

“Stop playing games,” Avenatti wrote in an email to Davis. “If you are the Chief Counsel, then you need to do your job. Please respond to our requests.”

Davis responded by dismissing the allegations made by Avenatti’s client, Julie Swetnick, who has been increasingly discredited since coming forward and accusing Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of being involved in a gang-rape ring while he was in high school.

👀 Grassley’s chief counsel just towel snapped Avanatti. pic.twitter.com/pVuOAcL96b — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) October 2, 2018

“We have already reviewed your client’s allegations,” Davis wrote back. “We focus on credible allegations. Please stop emailing me.” – READ MORE