WATCH: Trump, Melania Show Their Respect During National Anthem — Then People Noted What the Queen Was Doing

The United States is one of Britain’s closest allies, joining forces in multiple wars during the 20th century. But it wasn’t always that way.

The nations’ tumultuous past also received attention on Friday when President Donald Trump and his wife Melania joined Queen Elizabeth II as the honor guard played the U.S. national anthem.

WATCH: President Trump and First lady Melania Trump have arrived at Windsor Castle, and are greeted with the U.S. national anthem https://t.co/L4kRtBv8TY pic.twitter.com/8DGe78zWl1 — CBS News (@CBSNews) July 13, 2018

They are playing the national anthem. pic.twitter.com/4l5HPPW8eO — Jason Howerton (@jason_howerton) July 13, 2018

It's gotta be a little awkward for the UK military band to play the US national anthem front of the Queen. 1776 didn't go so well for her great-great-great-great-grandfather. It'd be like Michigan's band playing the OSU fight song after every OSU victory. pic.twitter.com/9JmalWHhC4 — Jeff Cooney (@jeff_cooney) July 13, 2018

While Trump and his wife stood with their hands held over their hearts, the Queen seemed less enthusiastic. – READ MORE

“Protesters gather in London for mass anti-Trump rallies,” screamed the CNN headline.

One march started at 11 a.m. London time with another at 2 p.m. But if pictures from the first march are any indication, estimates of 200,000 angry protesters clogging the city streets might be heavily exaggerated.

Another picture from the BBC showed even fewer people gathered. – READ MORE

