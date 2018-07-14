True Pundit

Politics TV World

WATCH: Trump, Melania Show Their Respect During National Anthem — Then People Noted What the Queen Was Doing

Posted on by
Share:

The United States is one of Britain’s closest allies, joining forces in multiple wars during the 20th century. But it wasn’t always that way.

The nations’ tumultuous past also received attention on Friday when President Donald Trump and his wife Melania joined Queen Elizabeth II as the honor guard played the U.S. national anthem.

While Trump and his wife stood with their hands held over their hearts, the Queen seemed less enthusiastic. – READ MORE

“Protesters gather in London for mass anti-Trump rallies,” screamed the CNN headline.

One march started at 11 a.m. London time with another at 2 p.m. But if pictures from the first march are any indication, estimates of 200,000 angry protesters clogging the city streets might be heavily exaggerated.

Another picture from the BBC showed even fewer people gathered. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Select Payment Method
Personal Info

Donation Total: $1

Trump, Melania Show Their Respect During National Anthem — Then People Noted What the Queen Was Doing
Trump, Melania Show Their Respect During National Anthem — Then People Noted What the Queen Was Doing

The Queen seemed less enthusiastic.

IJR - Independent Journal Review IJR - Independent Journal Review
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: