WATCH: Trump Legal Team Lays Out 6-Point Case Crushing Democrats’ Impeachment Claims

President Donald Trump’s legal defense team laid out an aggressive six-point case dismantling the Democrats’ impeachment case on Saturday that was simply built around highlighting the facts of what happened surrounding Trump’s July 25 phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky

Trump’s defense team only used two of the 24 hours that they were allotted during their first of three days that they have to argue in front of the Senate that Trump should be acquitted from the Democrats’ partisan impeachment charges.

Laying out Trump’s six-point defense was deputy White House counsel Michael Purpura, who said the following:

SIX FACTS that sink Dems’ case: •Transcript shows no conditionality

•Zelensky: no quid pro quo/pressure

•Ukraine didn’t know of aid pause

•No Dem witness testified that POTUS said any conditionality

•Ukraine got aid, did nothing for it

•Trump strengthened Ukraine support pic.twitter.com/6OBpzflFOL — Mark Bednar (@MarkBednar) January 25, 2020

“Those are the facts,” Purpura said. “Each one of these six facts standing alone is enough to sink the Democrats’ case. Combined they establish what we’ve known since the beginning, the president did absolutely nothing wrong.” – READ MORE