WATCH: Trump Kicks Off Impeachment Week By Reminding Democrats What They’ve Said In The Past About Impeachment

President Trump ushered in the first official week of the Senate impeachment trial by reminding the Democrats behind the whole “hoax” about their past impassioned comments on the process that clash glaringly with their current rhetoric.

After having been sworn in Thursday by Chief Justice John Roberts, the U.S. Senate begins the impeachment trial in earnest Tuesday afternoon with a debate over a resolution setting the trial rules, followed by the opening arguments. Sunday night, Trump retweeted a video produced by The Daily Caller that includes an inconvenient collection of clips starring key Democrats involved in the impeachment process effectively arguing against their present actions (video below).

The first prominent Democrat featured in the video is a more corpulent, 20-year-younger Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-NY), who headed up the drafting of the two impeachment articles against Trump, declaring ahead of Bill Clinton’s impeachment that “an impeachment of a president is an undoing of a national election — and one of the reasons we are so angry about what are doing is they … are ripping asunder our votes, they are telling us our votes don’t count!”

CAUGHT-ON-TAPE: Dems on @BillClinton‘s Impeachment! Retweet! This Impeachment Hoax of @POTUS is an UNCONSTITUTIONAL UNDOING of a legitimate 2016 election, and an UNLAWFUL HIJACK ATTEMPT of a 2020 REELECTION LANDSLIDE of @realDonaldTrump! Dems want POWER FIRST NOT PEOPLE FIRST! pic.twitter.com/7QZiOBAxeE — Oliver McGee PhD MBA (@OliverMcGee) January 20, 2020