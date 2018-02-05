WATCH: Trump Jr. Says Memo Shows Obama Admin ‘Bolstered’ Clinton’s Paid Surveillance of Trump



President Donald Trump’s eldest son, Donald Trump Jr., called out former President Barack Obama’s involvement in the alleged activities detailed in the House Intelligence Committee memo.

During an interview on Fox News’ “Watters’ World,” Trump Jr. asked people to think about the situation if the names involved were different.

“What I want people to do is really think, ‘What if [former President George W.] Bush had done this to Obama?’” he said. “What would the reaction be?”

He said the Obama administration “weaponized” the FBI and Department of Justice to “attack the duly elected president of the United States.” Trump Jr. added, “No one else could get away with this other than the Obama administration.” – READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *

President Donald Trump on Monday accused the ranking Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee of being among “the biggest liars and leakers in Washington,” listing Rep. Adam Schiff alongside Obama-era intelligence officials, former FBI Director James Comey and another prominent Democrat.

Little Adam Schiff, who is desperate to run for higher office, is one of the biggest liars and leakers in Washington, right up there with Comey, Warner, Brennan and Clapper! Adam leaves closed committee hearings to illegally leak confidential information. Must be stopped! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 5, 2018

“Little Adam Schiff, who is desperate to run for higher office, is one of the biggest liars and leakers in Washington, right up there with Comey, Warner, Brennan and Clapper!” the president wrote on Twitter, placing the California Democrat in the company of fired FBI Director James Comey, Sen. Mark Warner (D-Calif.), the ranking member on the Senate Intelligence Committee, former CIA Director John Brennan and former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper, all of whom the president has feuded with at one time or another.

“Adam leaves closed committee hearings to illegally leak confidential information. Must be stopped!” the president continued.

A spokesman for Schiff did not immediately return a request for comment. – READ MORE