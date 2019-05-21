WATCH: Trump invites supporter wearing wall suit to Pennsylvania rally stage

President Trump had some fun during his rally in Montoursville, Pennsylvania, where he spotted a man wearing suit with a brick wall pattern.

As Trump was boasting the 500 miles of wall that will be built by the end of next year, which prompted the signature “Build the wall” chant. He then pointed to the unique MAGA hat-wearing supporter.

“Can we get him up here?” Trump asked. “Get him up here! Look at this guy!”

At his rally in Pennsylvania, @realDonaldTrump spots a big supporter of the border wall and calls him up to the stage to shake his hand.



WATCH LIVE: https://t.co/FZ8c0HdnAx pic.twitter.com/s8XX9JlAH8 — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) May 20, 2019

The crowd cheered as the suit-wearing man appeared on stage and shook the president’s hand. – READ MORE