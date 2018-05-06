Politics TV
WATCH: Trump Interrupted During Speech When A Man Shouts Two Words – What Happens Next Is Very Texas
“So I’m not going to use the rhetoric.”
Trump was about to continue when he was forced to pause as an audience member shouted out at him. The President listened and laughed onstage when a man yelled “use it!” at Trump.
Trump told the man, “I know you come from Texas — whoever the hell you are — I know you come from Texas.” – READ MORE
President Donald Trump's red meat speech at the NRA's national convention Friday touched in a wide range of issues, including Diamond and Silk, Kanye West, Hillary Clinton, John Kerry and CNN. In the
