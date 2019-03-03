WATCH: Trump hugs American flag after walking onstage at CPAC

President Trump embraced the American flag as he walked onstage at the 2019 Conservative Political Action Conference, marking his fifth appearance at the gathering and his third since entering office.

President Donald Trump joins @mschlapp on the @CPAC stage, hugs the American flag as "God Bless the USA" plays over the speakers. pic.twitter.com/h7ZsFMR5Q2 — Amber Athey (@amber_athey) March 2, 2019

Coming to speak before a rapt crowd at the Maryland conference, the president began a wide-ranging speech talking about tariffs, slamming the media and exuding confidence about his reelection chances in 2020.

Trump told attendees at the large conservative gathering that they are “reclaiming our nation’s priceless heritage, reversing decades of blunders and betrayals by the failed ruling class. America is respected again, and the world knows it.” – READ MORE