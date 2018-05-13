True Pundit

WATCH: Trump Hits Keith Ellison for Wearing Pro-Open Borders Shirt

President Trump slammed DNC Deputy Chair Rep. Keith Ellison (D-MN) for his commitment to open borders at an Indiana rally on Thursday night.

“Last week, as an example, the deputy chair of the Democratic National Committee, Congressman Keith Ellison marched in a parade wearing a t-shirt that read, ‘I do not believe in borders,’” Trump said. The crowd booed the slogan. – READ MORE

At a Thursday night rally in Indiana, Trump criticized the Vice DNC Chair for his support for radical leftist policies.

