WATCH: Trump Hilariously Informs CBS Correspondent Just Who’s The Boss

In an interview with Lesley Stahl for CBS’ “60 Minutes,” President Trump had one heck of a blunt response for Stahl when she attempted to sidetrack his effort to delineate how dishonest the mainstream media is. Stahl wanted to change the subject but Trump would not be dissuaded, nailing it down by stating, “In the meantime, I’m president and you’re not.”

Video: @realDonaldTrump: “I never knew how dishonest the media was and I really mean it. I’m not saying that as a soundbite. I never knew how dishonest–” @LesleyRStahl: “I’m going to change the subject again.”…. Trump: “In the meantime, I’m President and you’re not.” #60Minutes pic.twitter.com/kssEc77zrr — Brent Baker (@BrentHBaker) October 15, 2018

Trump stated, “The thing I’ve really learned is I never knew how dishonest the media was and I really mean it. I’m not saying that as a soundbite. I never knew how dishonest the media was –“- READ MORE