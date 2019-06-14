WATCH: Trump Gives Classic Trumpian Assessment Of Democratic Presidential Field

The president appeared Friday on his favorite morning TV show, “Fox and Friends,” and gave his very blunt assessment on some of the candidates currently running for the Democratic presidential nomination.

First up was Joe Biden. Trump questioned the former vice president’s “mental capacity” and declared Biden “doesn’t have what it takes.”

Host Steve Doocy asked Trump what he meant that Biden “doesn’t have what it takes.”

“It means mental capacity, it means a lot of different things. He never did have what it takes,” said Trump, adding that he has referred to Biden as “one percent Joe” after his two previous failed bids for the Democratic nomination. – read more

