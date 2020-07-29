WATCH: Trump ends press briefing after defending pro-hydroxychloroquine doctor who says virus has a ‘cure’

President Trump abruptly ended a tense press conference at the White House on Tuesday, after he defended Houston Dr. Stella Immanuel as a “very impressive” for touting hydroxychloroquine — just hours after Twitter deleted the president’s retweet of a video featuring Immanuel speaking about the drug.

On Monday, Trump retweeted the viral video, which included several doctors, including Immanuel. Twitter, YouTube, and Facebook removed the video after millions viewed it. In the video, Immanuel insists, “Nobody needs to get sick. … This virus has a cure.” Doctors in the video also suggest that schools don’t need to remain closed.

.@kaitlancollins: The woman you say is a ‘great doctor’ said masks don’t work & doctors make medicine using DNA from aliens- TRUMP: “I can tell you this: She was on air, along with many other doctors, & they were big fans of hydroxychloroquine. I thought she was very impressive” pic.twitter.com/nSui8DOLDL — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) July 28, 2020

Immanuel adds in the video that no one needs to wear protective masks, contradicting current scientific and media orthodoxy — even though scientists, and the U.S. Surgeon General, said they believed masks were unnecessary just months ago.

At the briefing, CNN reporter Kaitlan Collins highlighted some of Immanuel’s past comments, including that alien DNA is being used in medical treatments and that doctors want to make people immune from religion.

“She was on-air, along with many other doctors. They were big fans of hydroxychloroquine. I thought she was very impressive. … She said that she’s had tremendous success with hundreds of different patients. I thought her voice was an important voice, but I know nothing about her.”

Collins continued shouting questions, prompting the president to head out. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --