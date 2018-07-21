WATCH: Trump Digs Up ‘Classic’ Video of Hillary Talking About Russia to Make a Point About ‘Fake News’

President Donald Trump is almost certainly a traitor and is being controlled by Russia … at least that’s what the media and the president’s liberal opponents have been implying.

Short memories seem to be rampant among Democrats. On Thursday, Trump gave them a wake-up call by tweeting a 2010 video from none other than Hillary Clinton.

Will the Dems and Fake News ever learn? This is classic! pic.twitter.com/kSX3ROI4QG — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 19, 2018

“Will the Dems and Fake News ever learn? This is classic!” the president posted.

The eight-year-old video came from an interview that Clinton gave with First Channel Television, which according to Townhall is partially owned by the Russian government.

In the remarkably Trump-sounding interview, Clinton sounded downright friendly to Russia, and declared that a “strong Russia” would be a good thing for America and our allies. – READ MORE

