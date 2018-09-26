    True Pundit

    WATCH: Trump Denounces Globalism In U.N. Speech

    In President Donald Trump’s Tuesday morning speech at the United Nations he affirmed that the United States “reject[s] the ideology of globalism,” and instead embraces “the doctrine of patriotism.”

    Trump used the speech to criticize the U.N. Human Rights Council which he describes as a “grave embarrassment” for “shielding egregious human rights abusers while bashing America and its many friends.” The U.S. withdrew from the council in June.

    He also emphasized that the United States does not support the International Criminal Court which has been looking into investigating U.S. military members who served in Afghanistan for alleged war crimes.- READ MORE

     

