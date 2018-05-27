WATCH: Trump Delivers What May Be the Best Line of His Presidency at Naval Graduation

It came as the president was giving a paean to the class of 2018, telling them that they “are still not tired of winning.”

“You chase discovery, and you never flinch in the eye of a raging storm. America is in your heart. The ocean is in your soul,” Trump said. “The saltwater runs through your veins. You live your life according to the final law of the Navy. The word impossible does not exist, because Navy never quits.

“You don’t give up. You don’t give in. You don’t back down. And you never surrender. Wherever you go, wherever you serve, wherever your mission takes you, you only have one word in mind, and that’s victory.

“That is why you are here. Victory. A very important word. You are now leaders in the most powerful and righteous force on the face of the planet. The United States military. And we are respected again, I can tell you that. We are respected again.”

.@POTUS to @NavalAcademy graduates: "You are now leaders in the most powerful and righteous force on the face of the planet: The United States military. And we are respected again." pic.twitter.com/xVbRXS7fAT — FOX Business (@FoxBusiness) May 26, 2018

Now, let me ask you a question I’ve asked so many times during the Trump administration: Could you imagine those words ever escaping the lips of Barack Obama? – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1