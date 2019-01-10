WATCH: Trump Delivers Knock-Out Speech On Border Crisis

President Donald Trump declared the ongoing turmoil on the southern border “a humanitarian crisis, a crisis of the heart and a crisis of the soul” in his first address to the nation from the Oval Office.

In an emotional speech, the president highlighted the thousands of deaths that have come from drugs that have come in through the southern border and Americans who have been murdered at the hands of illegal aliens.

“Every day, Customs and Border Patrol agents encounter thousands of illegal immigrants trying to enter our country,” Trump said. “We are out of space to hold them and we have no way to promptly return them back home to their country.”- READ MORE