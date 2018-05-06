True Pundit

WATCH: Trump credits Kanye for improving his numbers with black voters

President Trump on Friday thanked Kanye West during his speech at the National Rifle Association’s (NRA) annual convention, giving the artist credit for his rising popularity in the polls among African-Americans.

“And by the way, Kanye West must have some power, because you probably saw, I doubled my African-American support numbers,” the president told those gathered in Dallas. “I went from 11 to 22 in one week.”

“Thank you Kanye, thank you,” he added. – READ MORE

