WATCH: Trump Crashes ‘Fox and Friends’ Set, Unleashes Fury on Comey and FBI

President Donald Trump has a reputation for being a bit unpredictable, but sometimes that ends up making for amazing television.

Trump’s maverick nature was on full display Friday, when he decided to crash the “Fox & Friends” live broadcast, which was set up on the White House lawn.

The first hint that the president was feeling mischievous came Friday morning, when Trump posted a tweet about his plan.

“Wow, the highest rated (by far) morning show, @foxandfriends, is on the Front Lawn of the White House. Maybe I’ll have to take an unannounced trip down to see them?” he wrote.

Sure enough, that’s exactly what he did. Walking out onto the lawn amid throngs of security and reporters eager for a soundbite, Trump made his way toward Fox’s Steve Doocy, who was in the middle of a live broadcast. – READ MORE

