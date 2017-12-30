WATCH: Trump Closed Down His Golf Course So Some American Heroes Can Play in a Tournament

On Friday, President Donald Trump closed down his golf course so members of the Coast Guard could play in a tournament. The gesture was to thank them for their service and hard work. It was also to thank them for their part in keeping the first family safe by patrolling the waters near Mar-a-Lago.

“These brave men and women patrol the waterways near Palm Beach and Mar-a-Lago every day. The president wanted to thank these service members personally for their service to this nation,” said deputy White House press secretary Hogan Gidley.

Talking to the press, Trump explained how they came up with the idea. “So I said, ‘Would a couple people like to play golf?’ And I had about 50 people raise their hands, and about 75 people showed up,” he said. “So today … we closed the course.” – READ MORE

