WATCH: Trump Campaign Releases Devastating Video Hitting Biden On China

President Donald Trump’s re-election campaign released a brutal campaign ad attacking Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden on Thursday over his record, as well as comments on China.

The ad hit Biden on numerous complimentary remarks that he has made on China in the past, and on his overall dismissal of the notion that China is a threat to the United States.

When @realDonaldTrump took action to halt travel from China to slow the spread of #COVID19, #SleepyJoe said he was wrong & called him a racist. Now he says Trump was right 🤔 Biden puts China’s interests ahead of America’s until it no longer suits him! pic.twitter.com/A2DwxJgPQw — Arizona Republican Party (@AZGOP) April 10, 2020

The ad ties in the current coroanvirus pandemic, which originated in China, and highlights how Biden repeatedly said that implementing travel restrictions would not stop the virus. – READ MORE

