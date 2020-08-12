WATCH: Trump calls AOC a ‘real beauty,’ adds that she ‘knows nothing’ about the economy

Share:

President Donald Trump just made some surprising comments about radically liberal Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), who he described as a “real beauty.” However, the president made sure to add that she “knows nothing” about the economy.

During a speech in Ohio this week, President Trump said Democrats want to “inflict a socialist takeover of the U.S. economy known as the horrendous Green New Deal.”

Trump added that the Green New Deal “was conceived by a young woman AOC — AOC plus three, I say — AOC, that’s a real beauty, isn’t it?” – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --

Share:
No Comments Yet

Leave a Reply

2020 © True Pundit. All rights reserved.