WATCH: Trump Breaks Pelosi; Crazed House Speaker Snaps at State of the Union Address — Mumbles, Twitches, Rips Up Speech, Rants In Series of Bizarre Videos

Before Nancy Pelosi officialy snapped on Tuesday night in front of the entire country, she was seen muttering to herself on television.

Things went downhill from there for the supposed speaker of the house.

Unhinged is a word that comes to mind.

“Nancy Pelosi destroyed a historical record tonight at #SOTU

The speech she ripped up was a one-of-a-kind record, signed by POTUS and full of stories of Bravery, Heroism and Patriotism. It belonged to the AMERICAN PEOPLE, not to her. What a disgusting display of raw partisanship!” — Dan Scavino in the White House

Pelosi explains her petulant temper tantrum ripping up Pres. Trump’s speech: “Itwas the courteous thing to do considering the alternatives.” pic.twitter.com/hQYWq5LIbR — Liz Wheeler (@Liz_Wheeler) February 5, 2020

Guys – can someone check on Pelosi? – mumbling to herself

– face contortions

– eyes darting around

– confused head wobbles She is not well. pic.twitter.com/FM55AdaX9P — Benny (@bennyjohnson) February 5, 2020

Speaker Pelosi says she tore up her copy of Pres. Trump's State of the Union speech "because it was a manifesto of mistruths." https://t.co/cJFra13WAo #SOTU pic.twitter.com/PzUt1E2q5B — ABC News (@ABC) February 5, 2020