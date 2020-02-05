WATCH: Trump Breaks Pelosi; Crazed House Speaker Snaps at State of the Union Address — Mumbles, Twitches, Rips Up Speech, Rants In Series of Bizarre Videos

Share:

Before Nancy Pelosi officialy snapped on Tuesday night in front of the entire country, she was seen muttering to herself on television.

Things went downhill from there for the supposed speaker of the house.

Unhinged is a word that comes to mind.

Nancy Pelosi destroyed a historical record tonight at #SOTU

The speech she ripped up was a one-of-a-kind record, signed by POTUS and full of stories of Bravery, Heroism and Patriotism. It belonged to the AMERICAN PEOPLE, not to her. What a disgusting display of raw partisanship!” — Dan Scavino in the White House

Share:
No Newer Articles
No Comments Yet

Leave a Reply

2019 © True Pundit. All rights reserved.