WATCH: Trump blasts FBI raid on Michael Cohen as “disgraceful situation”

At the start of a meeting with senior military leadership Monday night, President Trump blasted the FBI’s raid of his personal lawyer’s office, calling it a “disgraceful situation” and an “attack on our country in a true sense … an attack on what we all stand for.”

This is a consistent response from Trump, who has accused the probe of unfairly targeting him and who has lashed out against his attorney general for failing to restrain its spread.

“It’s a total witch hunt. I’ve been saying it for a long time. I’ve wanted to keep it down. I’ve given over a million pages in documents to the special counsel.

“They continue to just go forward and here we are talking about Syria, we’re talking about a lot of serious things … and I have this witch hunt constantly going on for over 12 months now. Actually it’s much more than that. You could say right after I won the nomination it started.”

“This is the most biased group of people. These people have the biggest conflicts of interest I have ever seen … Either Democrats or a couple of Republicans who worked for President Obama. They’re not looking at the other side — Hillary Clinton … They only keep looking at us. ” – READ MORE

