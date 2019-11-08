WATCH: Trump, at Louisiana rally, hits ‘disgraceful’ whistleblower’s attorney who tweeted of ‘coup’ in 2017

President Trump, at a campaign rally in Louisiana Wednesday night, unloaded on whistleblower attorney Mark Zaid, after a Fox News article from earlier in the day revealed that Zaid had tweeted about the beginning of a “coup” against the president back in 2017.

The president extensively quoted from the article, which reported that Zaid has long called for Trump’s impeachment — even promising two years ago, “We will get rid of him.” Zaid asserted in his social media posts that the “coup” would occur in “many steps.”

Zaid now represents the intelligence community whistleblower who is at the center of Democrats’ impeachment inquiry against the president. The whistleblower has alleged that, earlier this year, Trump improperly threatened to withhold aid to Ukraine for political reasons.

I know our corporate media says you’re not allowed to have any posture but complete reverence for the impeachment effort but … these tweets are pretty bad. https://t.co/zxj07K1Wqn — Mollie (@MZHemingway) November 7, 2019

“Democrats must be accountable for their hoaxes and their crimes,” Trump said, holding a printout of the Fox News piece.

“I don’t know if you saw, I’m just coming off the plane, and they hand me — look at this character. They just hand me this story, ”Coup has started,’ whistleblower attorney said in 2017.'”

Trump added: “That was a long time ago. It’s all a hoax. They say, January 2017 — a ‘coup has started,’ and the ‘impeachment will follow ultimately.’ It’s all a hoax. It’s a scam. And, you know who helps them? These people back here — the media.”

Calling Zaid a “sleazeball,” Trump further noted that Zaid had declared CNN would play a role in impeaching Trump. – READ MORE