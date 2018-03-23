WATCH: Trump Asked What He Would Tell 25-Year-Old Version of Himself — His Answer Sends Room Into Laughter

While speaking at the White House’s “Generation Next” forum, President Donald Trump was asked what he would tell his 25-year-old self given what he knows today.

“What advice would you give to the 25-year-old Donald Trump, knowing what you know today?” interviewer Charlie Kirk asked.

Without skipping a beat, Trump said: “Don’t run for president.” – READ MORE

