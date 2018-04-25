Politics TV
WATCH: Trump Asked if He Would Pardon Michael Cohen — He Has a Two-Word, Savage Response
LOL: Watch Macron’s face after Trump calls a reporter out for a “stupid question.” pic.twitter.com/UrSMNJuo42
— Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) April 24, 2018
As President Trump was posing for photos with French President Emmanuel Macron, ABC’s Jonathan Karl was about Trump attorney Michael Cohen.
“Mr. President, what about Michael Cohen,” Karl said while the duo was in the Oval Office. “Are you considering a pardon?” – READ MORE
