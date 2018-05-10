Politics TV
WATCH: Trump Asked if He Deserves Nobel Peace Prize — His Response Is a Screaming Bald Eagle of Freedom
On Wednesday, Trump was asked, “Do you deserve the Nobel Prize?”
He responded: “Everyone thinks so, but I would never say it. You know what I want to do? I want to get it finished.
The prize I want is victory for the world, not for even here. I want victory for the world because that’s what we’re talking about. So that’s the only prize I want.” – READ MORE
