WATCH: Trey Gowdy Doesn’t Hold Back in Exposing the FBI’s Bias While Investigating Hillary Clinton

Department of Justice Inspector General Michael Horowitz on Tuesday said the bias that FBI agents exhibited in a number of text messages was “completely antithetical to the core values of the department.”

Rep. Trey Gowdy (R., S.C.) on Tuesday pressed Horowitz, a former assistant U.S. attorney, about several text messages sent between FBI employees showing a desire to harm Donald Trump. Gowdy said the way FBI agent Peter Strzok prejudged Trump’s guilt in the Russia investigation and Hilary Clinton’s innocence in the probe into her private email server made it difficult not to conclude biasplayed a role in how he conducted both.

Asked whether an agent of his was ever this biased, Horowitz said, “As I’ve laid out here, I thought this was completely antithetical to the core values of the department and extremely serious.” – READ MORE

