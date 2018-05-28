WATCH: Trevor Noah Claims It’s ‘Absolute Madness’ To Compare Obama And Trump Jokes

“The Daily Show” host Trevor Noah claims it is a “false equivalency” and “absolute madness” to compare satire aimed at President Trump to his predecessor Barack Obama.

In an interview with Christiane Amanpour on Thursday, the CNN anchor asked: “How different is it whaling on him compared to whaling on Donald Trump?”

Noah replied, “Oh, I mean, to try and compare the two would be not just false equivalency, but absolute madness. Anyone who tries to compare them has to admit that they’re being crazy.”

While it is true that Obama and Trump are vastly different in their policy, the idea that this somehow changes how comedy works is nothing more than Noah echoing the Leftist talking points that Democrats are off-limits while it is open season on Republicans. – READ MORE

