WATCH: Treasury Secretary Mnuchin Mocks UCLA Snowflakes Heckling Him During Speech

A newly released video shows Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin hilariously mocking a group of triggered University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) students, who repeatedly heckled him during a speech he gave on the economy at the university in February.

Instead of ignoring the childlike behavior, however, Mnuchin repeatedly mocked their tantrums by pointing out what exactly the students were heckling to highlight the absurdity of their “protests.”

For example, when the treasury secretary was met with hissing for discussing the portion of his job which concerns sanctions, he replied, “You’re going to hiss about sanctions? We shouldn’t have sanctions? You guys are okay with all the oppression and everything going on in the world?”

“You don’t want a positive impact on communities? Like, who hissed?” asked the treasury secretary. “Can I at least get a hand on who hissed on that one?” – READ MORE

