WATCH: Transgender Woman Lashes Out at Clerk After Being Called ‘Sir’

A Biological Male Living As A Transgender Female Shopping At A Gamestop In Albuquerque, New Mexico, Lashed Out At A Male Store Clerk After He Called The Customer “sir,” According To A Video Of The Incident.

The dispute began after the store clerk called the shopper “sir” while in the middle of ringing up an item. The transgender customer, however, berated the clerk for using the wrong pronoun while the male clerk apologized profusely.

“I don’t want credit, you’re going to give me my f***ing money back,” the transgender customer yelled at the store clerk, according to the video.

A female customer waiting in line tried to intervene as the situation escalated, saying she would "call the police" if the confrontation did not resolve itself.