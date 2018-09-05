WATCH: Tough Guy Marco Rubio Threatens to “Take Care Of” Alex Jones in Epic Confrontation Outside Senate; “Dont Touch Me Again … “Dumbass” (Video)

Alex Jones accosted Sen. Marco Rubio as he was being interviewed outside a Senate hearing examining the practices of Facebook and Twitter — with the senator at one point telling the conspiracy theorist he wouldn’t call the cops because “I can take care of you myself.”

“Is that a heckler at a press conference?” asked Rubio, as Jones repeatedly interrupted a gaggle the Florida Republican was having with reporters during a break.

It only grew more heated from there.

“I just don’t know who you are, man,” Rubio said.

“Sure, sure, they demonize me in these hearings and then he plays dumb,” Jones replied, before plugging his notorious InfoWars website. “Marco Rubio, the snake; a little frat boy here.”

Rubio turned and faced Jones: “Who are you man? Who is this guy? I swear to God I don’t know who you are, man.”

Jones then patted Rubio on the back, prompting a sharp response.

“Don’t touch me again,” the senator warned, while continuing his interview with TV reporters. “I’m asking you not to touch me again. I don’t know you, I don’t know who you.” READ MORE:

